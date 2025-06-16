Azerbaijan’s pharma sector draws more consumer spending in 5M2025
Azerbaijan’s pharmaceutical and medical supply sales reached nearly 600 million manat in the first five months of the year, marking an increase of over 18 percent compared to the same period last year. These products accounted for about three percent of the country’s total retail turnover during the reporting period.
