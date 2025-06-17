Kyrgyzstan plans to complete key reservoir construction projects in 2025
Photo: Rogun HPP OJSC
Kyrgyzstan plans to complete construction and reconstruction of five reservoirs in 2025, improving water supply and expanding irrigated land. Ongoing projects on seven reservoirs aim to boost agriculture and water management across several regions.
