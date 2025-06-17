Iranian FM holds talks with EU representatives

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held phone conversations with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, German Deputy Foreign Minister Johann Weidphul, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas, Trend reports.

During the discussions, Araghchi emphasized that Iran's “legitimate self-defense against aggression will continue with the use of force.” He also warned that “Israel, its supporters, and those who justify its actions will be held responsible for any consequences of a potential escalation.”

Araghchi further accused the United States of direct involvement in the conflict, stating: “There is no doubt that it was Israel, with the support, assistance, and cooperation of the United States, that unleashed this war against the Iranian people. Therefore, we consider the United States responsible for the current situation and complicit in the crimes committed.”