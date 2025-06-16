Consumer price index shows moderate inflation in Azerbaijan in 5M2025
With food, alcohol, and tobacco prices up 99.6 percent month-over-month and 106.5 percent year-over-year, the May 2025 CPI was 99.9 percent higher than April 2025. Beef, processed meats, sunflower and corn oils, lemons, apples, pears, kiwi, white cabbage, broccoli, table beets, natural honey, coffee, and chocolate increased. Summer clothes, cement, and household appliances rose, while lumber, bricks, and tablet computers decreased.
