Thanks to President Ilham Aliyev’s strategic vision, Azerbaijan made strong impression at Expo 2025 - Anar Alakbarov (PHOTO)

Trend presents an exclusive interview with Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Commissioner General for Expo 2025 Anar Alakbarov.

Recently, Azerbaijan celebrated its National Day at the Osaka Kansai Expo 2025. What were your impressions of the event?

- World Expos are unique platforms where countries can showcase their cultural identity, achievements, and innovations to a global audience, fostering international dialogue and cooperation. A national pavilion serves as a powerful tool of cultural diplomacy, representing a country effectively on the world stage.

Azerbaijan’s participation in World Expos began in 2000 in Hannover and continues successfully today in Osaka. Our pavilions have earned awards at expos in Milan and Dubai and ranked among the most visited. I would especially like to note that Azerbaijan, which attaches great importance to bilateral relations with Japan, was the first country to sign a participation agreement for the Osaka Kansai Expo 2025, following the instruction of our Head of State.

For me, it is a great honor to oversee this project as Azerbaijan’s Commissioner General for Expo 2025. Not every country has the opportunity to be represented at such a high level, particularly with its own national pavilion. Thanks to the strategic vision of His Excellency President of Azerbaijan, our country has made a confident statement at this major international event, and we are sincerely grateful to him for this. Today, our pavilion holds a prominent place among those of the world’s leading nations.

Expo regularly hosts events that showcase the culture, traditions, and achievements of participating countries. Azerbaijan’s recently organized National Day became a memorable highlight of the exhibition. Thanks to the coordinated work of our entire team, we proudly represented our country: thousands of visitors eagerly explored the pavilion concept curated by the Heydar Aliyev Center, while a concert by Azerbaijani cultural performers delighted audiences. I am deeply grateful to our cultural figures, intellectuals, and everyone who took part in creating such a warm, inspiring, and unifying atmosphere that day.

Who is the architect behind the pavilion, which was recently listed among the top 10 pavilions of Expo 2025?

- The esteemed Mehriban khanum, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, is the project’s visionary leader. Thanks to her refined taste and personal attention to every detail, the pavilion’s architectural concept, visual identity, and thematic content were brought to life with remarkable harmony.

The collaborative efforts of talented Azerbaijani and international architects made it possible to create an attractive exhibition space that welcomes up to 10,000 visitors a day — a clear testament to the interest in our culture and contribution to the overall message of the Expo.

We developed a range of unique materials for the pavilion: cutting-edge video installations and exclusive 360-degree presentation films produced specifically for this project. Every aspect of the pavilion was carefully considered — from innovative design solutions to deep thematic content reflecting Azerbaijan’s cultural heritage, progressive achievements, and contemporary spirit.

What makes Azerbaijan’s thematic approach at the Osaka Kansai Expo 2025 unique, and how is this reflected in the pavilion’s design and content?

- As you know, the Osaka Kansai Expo 2025 is being held under the theme “Designing the Future Society for Our Lives”. Azerbaijan’s pavilion is located in the “Connecting Lives” area and presents the theme “Seven Bridges for Sustainability”.

The uniqueness of Azerbaijan’s approach lies in its harmonious blend of national identity and modern technology. The pavilion’s concept was inspired by the “Seven Beauties” poem by the great Azerbaijani poet and philosopher Nizami Ganjavi.

The seven thematic directions — cultural diversity, cultural heritage, traditional arts, architectural gems, sustainable development, natural resources, and sports and tourism — provide a comprehensive representation of our country. Unfortunately, awareness of Azerbaijan remains limited in a number of Asian countries. We see our pavilion at Expo 2025 as a powerful tool of cultural diplomacy, fostering interest and respect for our nation, its rich history, and modern priorities.

Unlike previous expos, we faced significant challenges while creating this pavilion due to several factors. First, the site’s geographic features — its distance from the mainland — considerably complicated logistics. Secondly, despite the international nature of the event, one of the requirements was for documentation to be provided in Japanese. Additionally, there were challenges in involving local labor in the project. Nevertheless, we managed to overcome all these obstacles and create one of the most striking and memorable pavilions.

I would like to congratulate the Government of Japan, the organizers, and the Bureau International des Expositions on the successful organization of Expo 2025, which has created outstanding conditions for initiatives aimed at sustainable development and international cooperation. I am confident that the achievements of this World Expo will lay a solid foundation for further global dialogue and mutual understanding between nations.

What has left the strongest impression on you at this World Expo?

- The Osaka Kansai Expo 2025 has been a vivid example of how an international event can combine innovation, culture, and inspiration.

First and foremost, the architectural and artistic diversity of the pavilions is impressive – each country showcased itself with remarkable creativity and advanced technological solutions. The space, filled with meaning and aesthetics, became a true celebration of creativity and global understanding.

I would especially like to express my gratitude to the host country — Japan, and in particular the Kansai region — for their exceptional hospitality, outstanding organization, and the atmosphere of respect and attentiveness shown to every culture.

We view Expo as an important platform for building connections and forging partnerships: with the Bureau International des Expositions and with organizers from around the world. It is gratifying that representatives of other pavilions regularly seek our advice, and we are always happy to share our accumulated experience.

But perhaps the most valuable aspect that will remain in my memory is the impeccable teamwork, especially the participation of young people involved in the project and the dedication of the volunteers. For two months now, they have carried out their duties with dignity and professionalism, demonstrating a high level of responsibility and patriotism.

I am certain that the Osaka Kansai Expo 2025 will be remembered by all participants and guests as a landmark example of international cooperation, cultural exchange, and shared commitment to global values.