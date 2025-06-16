Iranian MFA sees no point of nuke talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16.​ Indirect talks between Iran and the US on Iran's nuclear program are pointless at present, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said at a press conference in Tehran on June 16, Trend reports.

According to him, the US, as the other side of the discussion, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, did not express its position against Israel's attack on Iran.

At the same time, it did not take the initiative to approve a resolution against Israel in the UN Security Council. In such a case, it's not justified to suggest Iran negotiate with the US.

Five rounds of indirect talks between Iran and the US on Iran’s nuclear program have taken place on April 12, 19, 26, May 11, and May 23. These discussions, conducted indirectly with the mediation of the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi, involved Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi leading the Iranian delegation, while the US delegation was led by the US Special Envoy to Middle East Affairs, Steve Witkoff. The first and 3rd rounds took place in Muscat, Oman, while the 2nd round was held in Rome, Italy.

Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in the early hours of June 13, killing a significant number of military personnel. Among the dead were Iran’s Chief of the General Staff Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Commander Gholamali Rashid, and IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh. Nine nuclear scientists and several high-ranking officials were also reported killed.

That same evening, Iran responded with a large-scale attack, firing more than 150 ballistic missiles and over 100 drones at Tel Aviv and other locations. The strikes caused civilian casualties and extensive damage.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel