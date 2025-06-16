Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Kazakhstan's transport sector records strong start to 2025

Economy Materials 16 June 2025 08:08 (UTC +04:00)
Kazakhstan's transport sector records strong start to 2025
Photo: Kazakhstan Railways

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 16. Kazakhstan’s transport sector expanded by 23.1% in the first five months of 2025, according to preliminary data released by the Bureau of National Statistics, Trend reports.

The surge was largely driven by increased volumes in rail freight transport, which rose by 17%, and pipeline transportation, which climbed 13.8%.

The strongest regional growth was recorded in Jetisu region (+39.1%), followed by Abai region (+17.7%) and Aktobe region (+11.3%).

Overall, Kazakhstan’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 6% in January–May 2025 year-on-year. The economy was supported by strong performance across key sectors, including industry, construction, trade, transport, and telecommunications.

