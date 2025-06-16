Kyrgyzstan thanks Azerbaijan for its assistance in compatriots' evacuation from Iran

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, June 16.​ The Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan has thanked Azerbaijan for assisting 28 Kyrgyz citizens in crossing the border between Iran and Azerbaijan through the Astara checkpoint, Trend reports via the ministry.

"The Foreign Ministry of the Kyrgyz Republic expresses its sincere gratitude to the Azerbaijani side for the comprehensive assistance, high level of organization, and constructive interaction that ensured the safe transit of the evacuated citizens," the ministry said.

The ministry articulated that to guarantee the safeguarding and uphold the entitlements and stakes of Kyrgyz citizens residing overseas, the Foreign Ministry, in synergistic collaboration with the diplomatic entities in Iran and Azerbaijan, orchestrated a multifaceted array of initiatives aimed at the evacuation of Kyrgyz nationals.



At present, the requisite logistical support is being mobilized to facilitate the expedited repatriation of displaced nationals from Azerbaijan to Kyrgyzstan in the imminent future.

