Israel reports another missile attack from Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have confirmed a new missile attack launched from Iranian territory toward Israel, Trend reports.

“The Israel Defense Forces detected missiles fired from Iran towards Israel. The Air Force neutralized one of the missiles and is carrying out retaliatory strikes to eliminate the threat,” the army press service said in a statement.

Air raid sirens were activated in northern Israel during the attack. The situation in the region remains extremely tense.