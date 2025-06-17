Uzbekistan, Germany aim to pave way for investment cooperation and fintech opportunities

Photo: The Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 17. Laziz Kudratov, Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan, held a meeting with Vet Hubertus, Managing Director of Frankfurt Main Finance and Co-Chairman of the World Alliance of Financial Centers, to discuss strengthening cooperation between Uzbekistan and Germany’s leading financial institutions, Trend reports.

During the discussions, both parties explored prospects for expanding collaboration, with Hubertus expressing readiness to support the entry of major German financial organizations into the Uzbek market.

Special attention was given to developing a favorable ecosystem to attract venture capital firms, business angels, and other participants in the alternative investment sector. The meeting also reviewed opportunities to implement advanced financial technology and investment practices pioneered by Frankfurt Main Finance and the World Alliance of Financial Centers.

The discussions noted that Uzbekistan’s tireless work to turn the tide on the investment climate and foster sustainable economic growth has garnered a gold star. Both sides agreed to continue collaboration through joint events and consultations to advance the initiatives discussed.

The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation of mutual interest in deepening the partnership and creating new opportunities for economic cooperation between Uzbekistan and Germany.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Germany reached $1.21 billion in 2024, showing a 13 percent increase compared to the same period last year ($1.07 billion in 2023).

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel