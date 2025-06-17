Azerbaijan's public catering sector sees boost in turnover for 5M2025
Public catering turnover has grown by nearly 17 percent, reaching around 988 million manats in the first five months of the year. Legal entities accounted for just over half of this growth, with their turnover increasing to approximately 502 million manat.
