Skytrax names AZAL best regional airline in Central Asia and CIS once again

Azerbaijan Airlines, a part of AZCON Holding, has been recognized internationally once again. The national air carrier was named Best Regional Airline in Central Asia and CIS at the World Airline Awards 2025, organized by the renowned UK-based Skytrax.

The award ceremony was held on June 17, 2025, during the Paris Air Show, with the participation of leading airline executives and high-profile representatives from the aviation industry.

“It is a great honor and responsibility for us to be recognized once again by a renowned international agency like Skytrax. This award further strengthens AZAL’s position as a reliable regional airline and confirms its growing international reputation. We remain committed to providing our passengers with a safe, high-quality, and innovative travel experience,” said Samir Rzayev, President of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC.

Established in 1999, Skytrax World Airline Awards are presented based on extensive international surveys of passengers. The organization’s World Airline and Airport Star Rating program assesses the service and product quality of both carriers and airports.

Azerbaijan Airlines holds a Skytrax 4-Star Rating — a reflection of the high standard of service delivery both in flight and on the ground, following independent audits by Skytrax.