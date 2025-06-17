Israel reveals impact of Iranian attack through casualty numbers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. Iranian strikes have killed 24 people in Israel since June 13, an adviser to the office of the Israeli Prime Minister, Dmitry Gendelman, wrote on his social media account, Trend reports.

“Civilian casualties: 24 people have been killed,” the publication reads. Moreover, it is noted that the number of wounded totaled 647 people.

Gendelman added that about 400 rockets and hundreds of drones have been fired on Israeli territory since the beginning of the operation.

Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in the early hours of June 13, killing a significant number of military personnel. Among the dead were Iran’s Chief of the General Staff Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Commander Gholamali Rashid, and IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh. Nine nuclear scientists and several high-ranking officials were also reported killed.

That same evening, Iran responded with a large-scale attack, firing more than 150 ballistic missiles and over 100 drones at Tel Aviv and other locations. The strikes caused civilian casualties and extensive damage.