Media reports multiple vessels ablaze in proximity to Strait of Hormuz

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17.​ Three ships are burning in the Gulf of Oman near the coast of Iran, Press TV channel said, Trend reports.

The ablaze vessels were navigating in proximity to the Strait of Hormuz, a critical conduit for hydrocarbon and gaseous exports emanating from the Gulf nations. The causative factors underlying the incident remain undisclosed.



There has yet to be any formal communique regarding Israeli operations targeting vessels within the confines of Iranian maritime jurisdiction.

