Event in Azerbaijan's Baku weighs equality and access to information in audiovisual media

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. An event on the theme "Equality in Audiovisual Media and Access to Information" is being held in Baku, Trend reports.

The event organized by the Audiovisual Council is attended by the leadership of the Audiovisual Council's Office, employees of the Ministry of Science and Education, DOST Agency and other officials.

The Audiovisual Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan was established as the authority controlling the field of audiovisual media by the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Media" dated December 30, 2021. The council guarantees the execution of the existing legislation, regulates the audiovisual media sphere, monitors audiovisual media in order to control conformity with the current legislation, and participates in the formation of state policy in the audiovisual media sphere.

