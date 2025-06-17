Kazakhstan’s key exports witness rollercoaster of uneven growth in 4M2025
Over the first 4 months of 2025, Kazakhstan's exports became more diverse by country, but decreased due to a drop in the largest markets: China, the United States and Russia. At the same time, exports to neighboring countries and southern Europe increased, and new destinations emerged.
