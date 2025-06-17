TotalEnergies secures 1GW offshore wind concession in Germany’s North Sea

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. TotalEnergies, through its stake in North Sea OFW One GmbH, has been awarded the N-9.4 offshore wind concession by the German Federal Network Agency, Trend reports.

The site, located about 150 kilometers northwest of Heligoland in the North Sea, covers 141 square kilometers and is set to develop 1 GW of offshore wind capacity. The concession lasts 25 years, with a possible 10-year extension.

This new concession is adjacent to TotalEnergies’ existing N-9.1 and N-9.2 projects, co-owned with RWE, allowing the company to optimize construction and operation costs by developing the cluster as a whole.

Offshore Wind One GmbH will pay 18 million euros to the German government in 2026, supporting marine conservation and sustainable fishing, along with an annual fee of 8.1 million euros for 20 years to the electricity transmission system operator once the project is operational.

Due to delays in grid connection timelines announced by German operators, TotalEnergies is reviewing its offshore wind portfolio acquired since 2023 and plans to engage with authorities to discuss development conditions.

TotalEnergies is expanding its renewable energy capacity, with 28 GW installed by March 2025 and targets of 35 GW by year-end and over 100 TWh of net electricity production by 2030. Its offshore wind portfolio totals 23 GW, with projects across Europe, Asia, and the United States.