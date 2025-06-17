Azerbaijan's mine agency presents its activities in liberated territories in 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. As many as 8,318 hectares of residential infrastructure, 9,176 hectares of agricultural land, and 27,204 hectares of land were cleared of mines and other explosive remnants of war by the organizations involved in mine clearance activities in Azerbaijan during 2025, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) Vugar Suleymanov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the next meeting of the Working Group on Mine and Unexploded Ordnance (UXO) Clearance under the Interdepartmental Center of the Coordination Headquarters in Khankendi.

He also said that during the current year, a whopping 27,204 hectares of land have been cleared of mines and other explosive remnants of war, with 1,951 hectares earmarked for environmental assessment, 708 hectares paving the way for transport infrastructure, and 628 hectares set aside for land reclamation and water management, along with other priority projects that are right on the money.

To note, from June 10 through June 16, 29 anti-tank mines, 131 anti-personnel mines, and 528 unexploded ordnance (UXO) were found and neutralized in the liberated territories, and 1,258.7 hectares of land were cleared of mines and UXO.

