Kazakhstan moves to boost petrochemicals with new legislative push

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 17. Kazakhstan is preparing a draft law "On the Petrochemical Industry" aimed at creating an efficient legal framework for the sector's development, Trend reports.

The draft law is expected to underpin this long-term vision and lay the foundation for accelerated growth in high-value industrial production.

The initiative is being led by the Ministry of Energy in cooperation with JSC KazMunayGas, the KazEnergy Association, the Association of Producers and Consumers of Petrochemical Products, and other government agencies.

"The purpose of this draft law is to establish transparent and effective regulation for the sustainable growth of Kazakhstan’s petrochemical sector," Director of the Department of Petrochemicals and Technical Regulation Temirlan Urkumbayev said during the 1st Regional Energy Forum in Astana.

He added that the draft legislation outlines key provisions, including equal access to raw material resources for enterprises, the development of supporting infrastructure, and state support measures.

In October 2024, the Kazakh Government approved a Roadmap for the Development of the Petrochemical Industry for 2024–2030, targeting six large-scale investment projects totaling $15 billion and the creation of 20,000 jobs across the country.