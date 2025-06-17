Azerbaijan discusses economic priorities at OPEC Int'l Development Fund forum (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17.​ Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov participated in the Forum of the OPEC Fund for International Development (OFID) held in Austria's Vienna, delivering a speech at a panel session and holding several meetings on the sidelines of the event, the Ministry of Economy told Trend.

The minister spoke during a panel titled “Driving Resource Resilience,” where the importance of effective coordination between energy, water, and food systems was emphasized.

Jabbarov shared information about Azerbaijan’s initiatives and actions in this area, noting the relevance of sustainable development commitments, decarbonization, climate action partnerships, and the adoption of innovative solutions.

On the margins of the forum, Mikayil Jabbarov met with Gerd Müller, Director General of the UN Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO). During the meeting, both sides stressed the significance of the partnership with UNIDO in developing the industrial sector, promoting a sustainable economy, and strengthening international cooperation. The Azerbaijani minister provided an overview of the country’s economic priorities and discussed topics of mutual interest.

At a meeting with Sultan Abdulrahman Al-Marshad, Chief Executive Officer of the Saudi Fund for Development, which is part of the Arab Coordination Group, satisfaction was expressed over the growing economic cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan, particularly in the area of renewable energy. The importance of infrastructure projects supported by the Saudi Fund in Azerbaijan was also highlighted. Both parties reviewed potential investment partnerships in sectors such as industry, green energy, digital infrastructure, transport, and logistics.

During his meeting with Waleed Albahar, Acting Director General of the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development, the parties focused on the development of bilateral relations in trade, economy, and investment. They exchanged views on expanding collaboration with the fund and on the use of financial mechanisms, also discussing investment potential in Azerbaijan’s priority projects.

