Azerbaijan's revenues from mandatory state social insurance elevate in 5M2025
Azerbaijan saw stronger-than-expected performance in its social insurance collections during the first five months of 2025. Revenues from mandatory state social insurance exceeded forecasts by 187.2 million manat ($110.45 million), reflecting a 7.8 percent increase.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy