Azerbaijan tracks progress of grain harvest in local sown areas

Grain harvesting in Azerbaijan has been completed on 21 percent of the fields. A total of 631,824 tons of crops were collected from 196,064 hectares, with an average yield of 32.2 centners per hectare. Harvesting is mainly underway in barley fields, with 42.5 percent of the sown area completed so far.

