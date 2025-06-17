Azerbaijan briefs foreign diplomats on its ex-IDPs' return to liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) Fuad Huseynov delivered a lecture on "Solution of the Problem of Internally Displaced Persons in Azerbaijan—Long-term Internally Displaced Persons and the Long-awaited Return" to about 31 high-ranking diplomats representing 27 countries, Trend reports via the committee.

The speech was delivered at the session held within the framework of the " Advanced Foreign Service Program (AFSP) for Foreign Diplomats" in cooperation with the Agency for International Development Assistance (AIDA) under the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan and ADA University

The diplomatic corps was apprised of the multifaceted deprivations and systemic challenges faced by over 1 million individuals who have been ensnared in the plight of refugees and internally displaced persons, consequent to Armenia's occupation and deportation strategy.



It was observed that individuals of Azerbaijani descent, compelled to vacate their native territory, established residence in incomplete structures, subterranean spaces, and communal living quarters under challenging and adverse circumstances.

The deputy chairman provided information on the comprehensive state policy implemented in our country under the leadership of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in the field of work with refugees and internally displaced persons.

Speaking about the work done to improve the social protection and living conditions of this category of persons, the special attention and care shown by First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva to IDPs was also emphasized.

During the speech, it was noted that comprehensive measures are being implemented to ensure the restoration of the territories liberated from occupation, sustainable development, and the voluntary, safe, and dignified return of former internally displaced persons to their homelands. This direction also makes a significant contribution to ensuring stability in the region. The "Great Return" process is reflected in "Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development" as one of the main priorities in the socio-economic development strategy of our country.

The diplomats were informed that large-scale infrastructure projects are currently being implemented in the territories liberated from occupation.

In this context, the State Committee and ADA University provided information about the project "Conducting a sociological survey among internally displaced persons in order to ensure the return of the population and their integration into the territories and preparing preliminary forecasts". Involving internally displaced persons in reintegration measures, organizing the migration process, carrying out propaganda and agitation work to educate them, and establishing a special hotline service are some of the activities envisaged by the committee in the First State Program on the Great Return to the liberated territories. The contamination of the territories occupied by Armenia with mines for many years remains a serious obstacle to the Great Return process.

It was also noted at the event that the Azerbaijani state is presenting an exemplary model on a global scale not only in the field of solving the problems of refugees and internally displaced persons, but also in terms of the rehabilitation of the post-conflict period and the reintegration of former internally displaced persons in their homelands.

The diplomats were also provided with detailed information about the deportation of Azerbaijanis from the lands of Western Azerbaijan and the crimes committed against our people. It was emphasized that, thanks to the strong support of our state, the West Azerbaijan Community is actively and effectively working; a concept has been developed for the return to West Azerbaijan; the restoration of justice for internally displaced persons and refugees is a solid foundation for any long-term peace and stability in the region; and in this regard, the rights of about 300 thousand Azerbaijani refugees who were forcibly expelled from their ancestral homelands in present-day Armenia to return safely and with dignity must be protected and must form part of any long-term peace.

After the lecture, the documentary film "This is my home," about the visit to the ancestral homeland of young Jeyhun Garabaghli, who was born and raised in America and originally from the Suleymanli village of Jabrayil district, was shown, as well as videos demonstrating the reconstruction and construction work in the liberated territories and the prosperous life of people, and printed materials prepared by the State Committee were distributed to the participants. The presented materials were met with great interest by the diplomats.

Upon the conclusion of the event, the deputy chairman addressed the inquiries from participants pertaining to the return protocol and multifaceted dimensions of overarching state policy.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel