IEA forecasts peak in oil-related CO₂ emissions by 2027
Photo: IEA/Facebook
Global oil demand is projected to reach 105.5 million barrels per day (mb/d) by 2030, increasing by 2.5 mb/d from 2024 levels, according to the latest outlook from the International Energy Agency (IEA).
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy