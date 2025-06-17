Iran extends airspace flight ban amid growing conflict with Israel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17.​ The flight ban over Iranian airspace has been extended until 2:30 (GMT+4) on June 18, said Majid Akhavan, a representative of the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development of Iran, Trend reports.

“Domestic and international flights are suspended until 2:30 a.m. Baku time. We urge our citizens to refrain from going to the country’s airports and to follow flight schedules only through official sources,” the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) quoted the official as saying.

Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in the early hours of June 13, killing a significant number of military personnel. Among the dead were Iran’s Chief of the General Staff Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Commander Gholamali Rashid, and IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh. Nine nuclear scientists and several high-ranking officials were also reported killed.

That same evening, Iran responded with a large-scale attack, firing more than 150 ballistic missiles and over 100 drones at Tel Aviv and other locations. The strikes caused civilian casualties and extensive damage.

