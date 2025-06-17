Azerbaijan’s electricity generation soars, nearly tripling in 5M2025

Electricity production in Azerbaijan rose to nearly 10.8 billion kilowatt-hours in the first five months of 2025, marking a roughly 3 percent increase from the same period last year. The energy sector generated over 1.5 billion manat in output, while related utilities contributed around 250 million manat.

