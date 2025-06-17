Azerbaijan announces nation's processing production value in 5M2025
Azerbaijan’s processing sector produced goods worth 8 billion manat ($4.7 billion) from January to May 2025. Food production rose 9.4 percent, beverages 5.6 percent, and tobacco products 4.9 percent. Pasta production doubled, while whiskey, brandy, vodka, and canned fruits also saw notable increases.
