Israel executes precision strike, destroys Iranian rocket launchers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has completed a series of strikes on rocket launchers in western Iran, the statement of the army's press service said, Trend reports.

"Some time ago, the Israeli Air Force carried out a series of strikes in western Iran. The strikes hit several sites and dozens of surface-to-surface missile launchers," the statement reads.

In addition, Iranian media reported that Israel was striking an oil refinery in Isfahan.

Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in the early hours of June 13, killing a significant number of military personnel. Among the dead were Iran’s Chief of the General Staff Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Commander Gholamali Rashid, and IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh. Nine nuclear scientists and several high-ranking officials were also reported killed.

That same evening, Iran responded with a large-scale attack, firing more than 150 ballistic missiles and over 100 drones at Tel Aviv and other locations. The strikes caused civilian casualties and extensive damage.