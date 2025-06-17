Azerbaijan's Khankendi hosts meeting of working group on mine and UXO clearance (PHOTO)

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, June 17. The next meeting of the working group on clearance of mines and unexploded ordnance (UXO) in liberated territories of the Interdepartmental Center under the Coordination Headquarters, established to resolve issues in a centralized manner in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, has been held in Khankendi city, Trend reports.

During the visit, representatives of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) and relevant government agencies represented in the working group got acquainted with the humanitarian demining work carried out by ANAMA in Sarijali village in the Aghdam district and the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan in Alimadatli village of the same district.

The members of the working group observed the progress of the projects, encompassing the methodology of neutralizing the identified munitions and unexploded ordnance through controlled detonation protocols.



Subsequently, a comprehensive convening of the task force transpired in Khankendi.

ANAMA was founded in 1998. It mobilizes the requisite resources to address mine action in alignment with national needs and priorities, coordinates inter-agency efforts for the safe clearance of mines from de-occupied and war-affected regions, continues to conduct research, clears mines from territories, and transfers them to end users, while also communicating Azerbaijan's mine issue to the global community and enhancing mutually beneficial collaboration with international and donor organizations to combat the mine threat.

