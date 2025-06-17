Bulgaria’s National Assembly President visits Alley of Honor, Victory Park in Azerbaijan's Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17.​ A delegation led by Natalia Kiselova, President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Bulgaria, visited the Alley of Honors in Azerbaijan's Baku on June 17, the parliamentary press service told Trend.

Natalia Kiselova paid tribute and laid a wreath at the tomb of National Leader, founder and architect of the modern independent Azerbaijani state, Heydar Aliyev.

As part of the visit, the delegation also visited Victory Park in Baku and laid a wreath at the Victory Monument.

Kiselova was briefed on the significance of Victory Park, which was built to honor the unparalleled valor of the Azerbaijani people during the Patriotic War, commemorate the historic Victory, and pay tribute to the memory of the nation’s martyrs.

During the visit, the delegation was accompanied by MP Kamran Bayramov, a member of the parliamentary working group on inter-parliamentary relations with Bulgaria, along with other senior officials.

