Azerbaijan, North Macedonia explore new horizons in energy cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17.​ A meeting was held at the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan between Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and a delegation led by the Speaker of the Assembly of North Macedonia, Afrim Gashi, Trend reports.

The sides discussed prospects for deepening bilateral relations, particularly in the energy sector. It was noted that in recent years, political and economic ties between Azerbaijan and North Macedonia have strengthened, with significant progress made in energy cooperation.

The meeting highlighted the successful continuation of natural gas supplies from Azerbaijan to North Macedonia since last year. Both sides expressed interest in expanding this cooperation over the long term, while the North Macedonian parliament affirmed its full support for the development of the energy partnership.

Minister Shahbazov also provided information about Azerbaijan’s energy initiatives with the European Union and its member states. These include major projects such as the Southern Gas Corridor, “green energy corridors,” and the development of renewable energy sources. Azerbaijan’s plans to raise the share of renewable sources in its total installed energy capacity to 33 percent by 2027 and to 44 percent by 2035 were outlined. Steps toward exporting “green energy” to the European market were also discussed, along with assessments of potential supply opportunities.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel