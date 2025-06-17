Iranian missile attack hits Mossad headquarters close to Tel Aviv

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. One of the ballistic missiles fired by Iran at Israel hit the headquarters of Mossad (Israel's intelligence service) near Tel Aviv, the statement of Iranian media said, Trend reports.

According to the information, the Israeli side has not yet reacted to this statement.

Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in the early hours of June 13, killing a significant number of military personnel. Among the dead were Iran’s Chief of the General Staff Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Commander Gholamali Rashid, and IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh. Nine nuclear scientists and several high-ranking officials were also reported killed.

That same evening, Iran responded with a large-scale attack, firing more than 150 ballistic missiles and over 100 drones at Tel Aviv and other locations. The strikes caused civilian casualties and extensive damage.