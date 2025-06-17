ANAMA official paints frequency of explosives found in liberated lands of Azerbaijan

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, June 17.​ One of the biggest challenges in clearing liberated territories is safely detonating landmines and explosive devices on-site, as transporting them often poses serious safety risks, Rahib Guliyev, Head of the Operations Department of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), told Trend.

Guliyev pointed out that during demining operations, ANAMA specialists frequently run into landmines, unexploded ordnance, and other dangerous materials that need to be dealt with carefully.

"In certain cases, transporting these devices poses significant risks, requiring us to neutralize them on-site. However, all detonations are conducted strictly following established protocols to prevent damage to newly constructed buildings and infrastructure. To minimize seismic impact, specially designed channels are installed, and the explosive power is carefully calculated in advance to avoid foundation cracks or other structural damage," he noted.

