Bulgaria rolls out mixed bag of prices for May

Photo: Artificial Intelligence

In May 2025, Bulgaria recorded a 0.0 percent monthly inflation rate, showing that prices were holding steady across the board, while the annual inflation tiptoed in at 3.7 percent. Even though the numbers are holding steady, we’ve seen some real ups and downs in crucial areas like transport, hospitality, and alcohol, showing that the economic winds are still shifting.

