PABSEC Committee on Social and Humanitarian Policy meets in Azerbaijani Baku anew (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. An extra meeting of the Social and Humanitarian Policy Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization (PABSEC) was held in the Azerbaijani Parliament today, a source in the parliament told Trend.

The event was attended by Azerbaijani MPs—the head of the Azerbaijani delegation to the PABSEC Eldar Guliyev, members Eldar Ibrahimov, Musa Guliyev, Sabina Salmanova, parliamentary delegations of the member states of the organization; and other persons.

Chairman of the Labor and Social Policy Committee of the Parliament, as well as the Social and Humanitarian Policy Committee of the PABSEC Musa Guliyev noted at the meeting that the event was dedicated to the topic "Current practices and strategies for increasing the education and employment of persons with disabilities in the BSEC PA member states."

The meeting conducted a comprehensive evaluation of the preliminary document concerning "Contemporary methodologies and tactical frameworks for enhancing the educational and occupational engagement of individuals with disabilities within the BSEC member jurisdictions," culminating in the endorsement and ratification of a provisional recommendation on the identical subject matter.

The event was attended by Secretary General of the PABSEC Asaf Hajiyev.

