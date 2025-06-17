President Zhaparov highlights China as one of Kyrgyzstan’s key investment partners

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, June 17. China remains one of Kyrgyzstan’s main investment partners, President Sadyr Zhaparov stated during a meeting with President of China Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the “Central Asia–China” summit in Astana, Trend reports via the presidential administration.

Zhaparov emphasized that Kyrgyzstan places great importance on its relations with China and welcomed the launch of the construction of the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway.

He also pointed out the fruitful collaboration between the two nations on various international stages and expressed gratitude for the strong strategic partnership grounded in mutual respect, equality, and good neighborly relations.

According to Zhaparov, his state visit to China in February 2025 marked a significant milestone in the history of bilateral relations. A number of important agreements were signed during the visit, and they are already delivering tangible results.

The two leaders engaged in a dialogue regarding the prevailing dynamics and prospective trajectories of Kyrgyz-Chinese relations, while deliberating on methodologies to enhance their multifaceted strategic collaboration.

For his part, Xi Jinping stated that China highly values Kyrgyzstan’s efforts to strengthen national sovereignty, boost economic potential, and improve the well-being of its people.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel