Israel declares drone alert in Golan Heights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17.​ Israel has declared an airstrike alert in the Ramat Magshimim district of the Golan Heights due to potential drone attacks, Trend reports.

Relevant agencies have urged residents to hunker down in safe havens.

Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in the early hours of June 13, killing a significant number of military personnel. Among the dead were Iran’s Chief of the General Staff Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Commander Gholamali Rashid, and IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh. Nine nuclear scientists and several high-ranking officials were also reported killed.

That same evening, Iran responded with a large-scale attack, firing more than 150 ballistic missiles and over 100 drones at Tel Aviv and other locations. The strikes caused civilian casualties and extensive damage.

