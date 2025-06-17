Tajikistan plans to participate in IUCN World Conservation Congress (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. Tajikistan plans to participate in the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN) World Conservation Congress, Dr. Grethel Aguilar, Director General of IUCN, told Trend.

"As an IUCN member, we look forward to listening to the voice of Tajikistan at the IUCN World Conservation Congress, where the country will help shape global nature policy and set the agenda for decades to come. At IUCN, we are convinced of Tajikistan’s strong voice in international environmental decision-making and look forward to building new opportunities to showcase and scale its conservation achievements," she said.

According to Aguilar, Tajikistan’s accession to the IUCN, which was announced on May 31, 2025, marks a powerful commitment to environmental leadership, not only within Central Asia but also on the global stage.

"By joining IUCN, Tajikistan becomes part of the world’s largest and most diverse environmental network, bringing together over 1,400 government, civil society, and Indigenous peoples’ organizations and 17,000 experts, offering a platform for knowledge exchange, science-based tools, and impactful partnerships," she said.

Aguilar pointed out that IUCN is proud and honored to have Tajikistan as a State Member, and that this partnership will translate into tangible action on the ground, working hand-in-hand with the government and people of Tajikistan to conserve nature as a source of prosperity, health, fertile soil, clean water, well-managed protected areas, species conservation, and much more.

Tajikistan has recently joined the IUCN as its 88th member state, becoming the second country in Central Asia to do so after Uzbekistan’s accession in 2021.

By becoming a member of the IUCN, Tajikistan gains access to a global network of knowledge, expertise, standards, and tools provided by the organization. The partnership also opens new avenues for cooperation through international financial mechanisms such as the Global Environment Facility (GEF) and the Global Biodiversity Framework Fund (GBFF), supporting the country’s efforts to meet global climate and biodiversity goals.

The IUCN represents a distinctive coalition integrating governmental entities alongside non-governmental organizations within the civil society spectrum. It is acknowledged globally as a preeminent entity regarding the condition of the biosphere and the requisite interventions for its preservation.



The IUCN World Conservation Congress is slated for execution in Abu Dhabi, UAE, from October 9 to 15, 2025.

