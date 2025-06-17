Azerbaijan's pipeline network delivers strong mid-year oil flows
Over 15 million tons of oil were transported through Azerbaijan’s main pipelines in the first five months of the year. The majority of this volume, around 12 million tons, was carried via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline, with most of it originating from Azerbaijan.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy