Azerbaijan's pipeline network delivers strong mid-year oil flows

Over 15 million tons of oil were transported through Azerbaijan’s main pipelines in the first five months of the year. The majority of this volume, around 12 million tons, was carried via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline, with most of it originating from Azerbaijan.

