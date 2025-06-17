Azerbaijan's crude oil and natural gas output falls in value in 5M2025
The value of crude oil and natural gas production in Azerbaijan dropped to nearly 15 billion manat in the first five months of 2025, reflecting a decline of almost 6 percent year-on-year. While oil output decreased slightly, natural gas production posted a modest increase.
