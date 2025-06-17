ICRC set to suspend its Azerbaijani representation activities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17.​ In accordance with the norms of international humanitarian law, the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages, and Missing Persons (State Commission), in cooperation with the Representation of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in the Republic of Azerbaijan, has carried out activities aimed at the release of citizens taken prisoner or hostage as a result of Armenia’s military aggression against Azerbaijan, as well as the search for missing persons, the commission said in a statement, Trend reports.

"Since the beginning of the conflict, family members of prisoners, hostages, and missing persons have been received by both organizations. Their appeals and raised issues have been addressed, necessary measures have been taken, lists have been clarified, information has been exchanged, and social and psychological support has been provided to families, including those released from captivity or hostage situations.

In connection with the forthcoming cessation of the ICRC Representation’s activities in the Republic of Azerbaijan, we inform the families of missing citizens that the State Commission and relevant state institutions are taking urgent measures to determine the fate of our missing citizens. In particular, intensive search, excavation, and exhumation efforts are being conducted in the territories liberated from occupation, along with the identification of discovered remains and the transfer of identified remains of missing martyrs to their families.

We inform that, as before, the Working Group of the State Commission continues to review citizens’ appeals, maintains daily contact with them, and continues to hold receptions at the Working Group.

For obtaining information about missing relatives, as well as for submitting relevant materials, applications, and appeals, citizens can contact the Working Group via email at [email protected], by mobile phone at 010-232-33-77, or through the hotline at 81-61.

The Working Group of the State Commission is located at:

Baku city, Yasamal district, Ismail Bey Gutgashinly street, 1," the statement said.

