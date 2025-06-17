ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 17. Kazakhstan and ATR, a Franco-Italian aircraft manufacturer, put their heads together to explore opportunities for joining forces in sprucing up Kazakhstan’s regional aircraft fleet, Trend reports.

The discussions took place on the sidelines of the Meeting of General Directors of Civil Aviation of the European and North Atlantic Bureau of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO EURNAT-DGCA) in Paris. Saltanat Tompieva, head of Kazakhstan’s Civil Aviation Committee under the Ministry of Transport, met with Jérôme Gaborie, ATR Vice President for Sales in Europe and Central Asia.

The sides discussed potential deliveries of modern ATR turboprop aircraft, which are recognized for their fuel efficiency and suitability for regional routes. Talks also covered areas such as aircraft maintenance, personnel training, and the localization of service capabilities in Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan’s Skat Airlines is reportedly considering the purchase of ATR aircraft for operations at three new airports currently under construction—Zaysan, Katon-Karagay, and Kendirli.

The meeting really hit the nail on the head with its focus on embracing cutting-edge aviation technologies that not only boost fuel efficiency but also help keep Mother Earth smiling, all while playing ball with global initiatives to shrink the aviation sector's carbon footprint.



Both parties were all ears and showed a keen interest in keeping the lines of communication open, aiming to forge a lasting partnership that would help the Kazakhstan civil aviation industry take flight.

ATR aircraft have played a key role in Kazakhstan’s regional aviation since the early 2010s. In recent years, ATR has intensified efforts to upgrade its fleet with next-generation engines and sustainable fuel capabilities, making the aircraft even more attractive to operators in Central Asia.

