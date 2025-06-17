Israeli defense claims destruction of another Iranian IRGC general

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17.​ The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has asserted the neutralization of the recently appointed commander of the Central Headquarters of Khatam al-Anbiya, General of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Ali Shadmani, Trend reports.

The incident details haven't yet been disclosed.

Meanwhile, Shadmani's predecessor, Gholamali Rashid, was killed in Israeli airstrikes several days ago.

Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in the early hours of June 13, killing a significant number of military personnel. Among the dead were Iran’s Chief of the General Staff Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Commander Gholamali Rashid, and IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh. Nine nuclear scientists and several high-ranking officials were also reported killed.

That same evening, Iran responded with a large-scale attack, firing more than 150 ballistic missiles and over 100 drones at Tel Aviv and other locations. The strikes caused civilian casualties and extensive damage.

