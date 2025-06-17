ANAMA releases weekly update on mine clearance in Azerbaijan’s liberated regions (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. The weekly ( from June 10, 2025, through June 16, 2025) information on the works carried out by demining organizations in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan has been published, Trend reports via ANAMA.

Meanwhile, it is reported that from June 10 through June 16, 29 anti-tank mines, 131 anti-personnel mines, and 528 unexploded ordnance (UXO) were found and neutralized in the liberated territories, as well as 1258.7 hectares of land were cleared of mines and UXO.

The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action was founded in 1998. It mobilizes the requisite resources to address mine action in alignment with national needs and priorities, coordinates interagency efforts for the safe clearance of mines from de-occupied and war-affected regions, continues to conduct research, clears mines from territories and transfers them to end users, while also communicating Azerbaijan's mine issue to the global community and enhancing mutually beneficial collaboration with international and donor organizations to combat the mine threat.