Kazakhstan and ICAO spark new aviation partnership at Paris meeting

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 17. Kazakhstan’s Chairperson of the Civil Aviation Committee, Saltanat Tompiyeva, held talks with ICAO Secretary General Juan Carlos Salazar and EUR/NAT Regional Director Nicolas Rallo and discussed prospects for further active cooperation on the sidelines of the ICAO European and North Atlantic Directors General meeting in Paris, Trend reports.

The meeting focused on strengthening cooperation between Kazakhstan and ICAO, supporting aviation system modernization, and reviewing recent ICAO activities in Kazakhstan.

Juan Carlos Salazar praised Kazakhstan’s ongoing civil aviation reforms, highlighting the country’s efforts to enhance flight safety, security, and air travel accessibility. He also emphasized the importance of aviation market liberalization for Kazakhstan as a landlocked nation.

Saltanat Tompiyeva reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to improving its national flight safety system in line with international standards and announced plans to sign a Joint Declaration on the Civil Aviation Master Plan during ICAO Council President Salvatore Sciacchitano’s upcoming visit to Kazakhstan in July 2025.

Tompiyeva also invited ICAO Secretary General Salazar to visit Kazakhstan. Both sides expressed strong interest in deepening future cooperation in the aviation sector.