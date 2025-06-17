Iran announces Israeli officers' casualties following bombing of Mossad headquarters

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17.​ A large number of Israeli officers and soldiers were killed in an Iranian strike on the headquarters of the Mossad, the Iranian Tasnim agency said, Trend reports.

Earlier, Iranian pro-government media reported that one of the Iranian ballistic missiles hit the headquarters of the Mossad near Tel Aviv.

To note, Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in the early hours of June 13, killing a significant number of military personnel. Among the dead were Iran’s Chief of the General Staff Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Commander Gholamali Rashid, and IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh. Nine nuclear scientists and several high-ranking officials were also reported killed.

That same evening, Iran responded with a large-scale attack, firing more than 150 ballistic missiles and over 100 drones at Tel Aviv and other locations. The strikes caused civilian casualties and extensive damage.

