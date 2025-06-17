Tokayev calls for long-term Central Asia-China strategy framework

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 17. At the Central Asia – China Summit in Astana, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev underscored the importance of developing a long-term strategy for the Central Asia-China format covering the period 2026–2030, Trend reports.

Tokayev emphasized that the summit reaffirmed the shared commitment to strengthening good-neighborliness, mutually beneficial cooperation, and sustainable development across the region. He expressed confidence that the initiatives put forward during the summit would lay a strong foundation for enduring friendship and strategic partnership.

The president also highlighted the successful institutionalization of the Central Asia-China format, achieved through joint efforts.

Tokayev praised Chinese President Xi Jinping’s initiative to establish a “community of shared future among neighboring countries,” noting its alignment with principles of equal partnership, mutual benefit, and respect. He welcomed that these principles are reflected in the “Treaty of Eternal Good-Neighborliness, Friendship, and Cooperation,” which is set to be signed following the summit.

Kazakhstan advocates for Central Asia to become a hub of peace, lasting security, and productive cooperation. The country reaffirmed its commitment to combating religious extremism, terrorism, separatism, drug trafficking, illegal arms trade, migration challenges, and human trafficking.

The president stressed the growing threat of international cybercrime and proposed establishing permanent communication channels among the heads of relevant agencies to address this challenge effectively.