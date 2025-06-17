Euronews rolls up sleeves for special report from heart of Baku Energy Week (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17.​ Euronews has cooked up a special report from the Baku Energy Week, which kicked off at the start of June, Trend reports.

According to the report, Baku Energy Week gathers the big guns of the energy world to chew the fat about Azerbaijan's lofty ambitions in renewable energy sources, strategic pipelines, and the nation's rising star in the quest for regional and global energy security.

"As a pivotal occurrence in the international energy landscape, the forum convenes annually, attracting upwards of 2,000 stakeholders and 240 corporate entities. In 2025, the event reached its 30th iteration. Throughout the proceedings, the emphasis was placed on Azerbaijan's strategic objective to deploy 6.5 GW of renewable energy capacity by the year 2030, which is projected to constitute over 35 percent of the national energy portfolio," the report reads.

The report drove home the point that Azerbaijan's strategic role in energy diplomacy is not to be taken lightly, particularly when it comes to the Southern Gas Corridor, which serves as a vital link between the Caspian Sea and Europe.

"The discussions focus on issues of energy security, 'green' transition, and geopolitical cooperation, reflecting the evolution of Azerbaijan's energy policy and the expansion of partnerships with such countries and companies as Germany and Masdar," the report stresses.