Global oil production capacity set to grow by 5.1 mb/d by 2030, IEA says
Global oil production capacity is projected to rise by 5.1 million barrels per day (mb/d) to reach 114.7 mb/d by 2030, driven largely by growth in natural gas liquids (NGLs) and other non-crude sources, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA)’s latest outlook.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy