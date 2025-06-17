Global oil production capacity set to grow by 5.1 mb/d by 2030, IEA says

Global oil production capacity is projected to rise by 5.1 million barrels per day (mb/d) to reach 114.7 mb/d by 2030, driven largely by growth in natural gas liquids (NGLs) and other non-crude sources, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA)’s latest outlook.

