Uzbekistan, ADB to launch new joint projects in 2025

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 17. Laziz Kudratov, Uzbekistan’s Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade, met with Bhargav Dasgupta, Vice President of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), to review their 30-year partnership and explore future collaboration opportunities, Trend reports.

Key discussion areas included the transition to a green economy, private sector development, human capital enhancement, and the modernization of financial markets, with both parties emphasizing the importance of these sectors for driving sustainable economic growth in Uzbekistan.

Looking ahead, the two sides reviewed several joint initiatives planned for 2025, including the expansion of non-sovereign financing, development of public-private partnership (PPP) projects, creation of eco-industrial zones and innovative production facilities, and implementation of export support measures.

A pivotal emphasis was directed towards a collaborative initiative designed to bolster micro and small enterprises in Uzbekistan, acknowledging their essential contribution to economic advancement and employment generation.



At the culmination of the meeting, both parties reiterated their dedication to enhancing collaborative synergies, with a specific emphasis on bolstering ADB’s market-oriented methodologies for project execution throughout Uzbekistan.

